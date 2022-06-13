1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside of Grady Memorial Hospital, police looking for shooters

Two people were shot outside of Grady Memorial Hospital overnight, according to Atlanta police.

Atlanta police say one person is dead and another is recovering after a shooting that put Grady Hospital on lockdown.

The scene is clear. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway says police are still looking for multiple shooters.

Investigators say the shooting happened near the emergency room and we are told that it was an issue between family members.

