2 shot outside Lithonia-area gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two people were shot outside a DeKalb County gas station Thursday evening, police say.

It happened just after 8:15 p.m. at the QuikTrip located along Covington Highway near Lithonia Industrial Boulevard. DeKalb County Police say officers arrived at the gas station, but did not find any victims.

While asking witnesses about the incident, two people arrived at an area hospital.

Police say a 27-year-old man suffered shots to the abdomen. He was listed in serious condition late Thursday evening.

A second man, who is 24, was shot in the neck and was stable, police say.

No one has been arrested and a description of the shooter was not immediately available.

The shooting remains under investigation.

