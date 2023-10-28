2 shot at Parkway Village home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people were shot at a home in Parkway Village Friday evening.
Police responded to a shooting at a home on Chuck Avenue near Clearbrook Street at around 7:12 p.m.
Police say officers found two people were gunshot wounds. Both went to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
Memphis Police did not provide details on the possible suspects. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
