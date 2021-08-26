2 shot at Redondo Beach Pier; suspect in police custody

Two people have been injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Redondo Beach Pier on Wednesday night, authorities confirmed.

Redondo Police Chief Keith Kauffman said officers responded to a shooting and found two victims.

Officers located a suspect, Kauffman said. At some point, officers fired their weapons at the suspect.

The scene remained active Wednesday night with a large number of law enforcement personnel in the pier area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.