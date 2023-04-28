2 shot after road-rage incident at Chick-fil-A leads to shootout in metro Atlanta

Two people were shot in what police believe was a road rage incident that started at a Chick-fil-A in South Fulton County.

Police responded to reports of a person shot at the Applebee’s on Cascade Road Friday afternoon. They found a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

A second gunshot victim was found in the parking lot of the Walgreens nearby. That person also had non-life-threatening wounds. Both people were taken to the hospital.

Police said they believe the incident began when both subjects were leaving the Chick-fil-A at the intersection of Cascade and Fairburn roads and one of the victims cut the other one off.

Both people started to argue in front of the Applebees and pulled out guns. Both people were shot in the exchange of gunfire.

Police have not identified the victims or said what charges they may face.