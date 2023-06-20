2 shot at south Atlanta apartment complex, police say
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in south Atlanta where two men were shot.
APD tells Channel 2 Action News that there were two men shot at the Villages at Carver apartments on Moury Avenue.
One person has died.
Police are working to gather more information on this incident.
There is no information on the other shooting victim at this time.
No further details are available.
Channel 2 Action News has a photographer on the way to the scene to learn more about the incident.
This is a developing story. We’ll have more for you on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
