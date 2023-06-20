2 shot at south Atlanta apartment complex, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in south Atlanta where two men were shot.

APD tells Channel 2 Action News that there were two men shot at the Villages at Carver apartments on Moury Avenue.

One person has died.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police are working to gather more information on this incident.

There is no information on the other shooting victim at this time.

No further details are available.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News has a photographer on the way to the scene to learn more about the incident.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more for you on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS: