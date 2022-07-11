2 shot in southwest Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police said two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of gunshots on Lone Oak Ave. around 5 p.m.

Minutes later, two gunshot victims arrived at the fire station on Jonesboro Road nearby.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer at the scene said it appeared that a car riddled with bullet holes pulled up outside of a fire station. There is not yellow caution tape strung up around the car.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or identified the victims. They were both alert and conscious when they were taken to the hospital, police said.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News.







