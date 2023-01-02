2 shot in Springfield; Police investigate

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Springfield late Monday morning.

Springfield Police Dispatch confirmed officers were responding to the 100 block of South Race Street. The shooting was reported around 11:10 a.m.., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

Two people were shot, police on scene told News Center 7. They are believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A News Center 7 crew is on scene and reports seeing several officers on scene with their guns drawn at one of the homes on the street. It’s unknown if the suspect is in the home or not.

The shooting comes a day after two other people were shot on South Race Street early Sunday morning. News Center learned Monday that one person died in that shooting.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.



