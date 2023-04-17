‘Get inside’: 2 shot at Uptown Charlotte park; arrest made, CMPD says

A man has been charged after two people were shot Sunday afternoon at an Uptown Charlotte park, police said.

This is video from our @madisonlcarter showing some of the chaos moments after the shooting, with some people running from the park. Officers on the scene running through the park, more arriving as well. pic.twitter.com/cxGuFdwyrJ — Genevieve Curtis (@GenevieveonTV) April 16, 2023

Channel 9 received several calls and messages from witnesses who said they heard around six gunshots fired around 4 p.m. in the area of Romare Bearden Park, which is on Church Street at Third Street.

In video sent to Channel 9, the shooting appeared to happen in the upper portion of Romare Bearden Park, in the section closest to Latta Arcade.

Two people were shot around 4 p.m. on April 16, 2023 at an Uptown Charlotte park, MEDIC said.

MEDIC said two people had been shot and were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told Channel 9 that first responders made it to the scene within 60 seconds. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Maj. Torri Tellis told Counts officers working another scene were the ones who responded to the shooting, along with additional officers.

“They immediately gave aid to them and addressed the issues, and got in turn information that directed them towards a suspect and we were able to take someone in custody,” Tellis said.

On Monday, police confirmed the suspect’s identity. Kashif Simmons, 37, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury, and discharging a firearm in city limits, CMPD said.

Investigators believe the victims knew the suspect and were able to point him out. Officers were able arrest him based on their descriptions and aren’t looking for anyone else, Tellis told Counts.

‘The people that were sitting next to me just ran’

Video shows what unfolded after the shooting, as people ran away from the park while officers ran through it.

Caroline Haygood was sitting outside Rhino Deli when she heard gunfire.

“I was sitting outside. I heard it and I thought it was a tire at first that blew out or something, and then the people that were sitting next to me just ran,” Haygood said. “And I was going run with them because I don’t know what to do, but then I just went back inside to the deli and the people that owned it closed it -- like locked it and stuff -- and said ‘get inside, get inside.’”

The shooting happened minutes after the Charlotte Knights game ended across the street at Truist Field. The Charlotte SHOUT! festival was also in Uptown on Sunday.

Stadium officials kept people at the baseball game inside until they could be sure the coast was clear.

Restaurants and bars in the area also went into lockdown.

“We were just at a bar we were hanging out, then like everyone starts running into the bar and they lock us inside the bar,” Phoniex McGee told Channel 9. “So we obviously, like have a child. Are we OK? Is everything OK? Do we need to go in the kitchen and hide out?”

More witnesses told Channel 9 a quinceañera photo shoot was happening in the park as the shots were fired.

Police said there were no active threats to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

