2 shot while trying to save co-worker during armed robbery, Atlanta police say

Two men are recovering after officials say they were shot during an armed robbery.

Atlanta police said on Thursday at 2:08 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot at a store on Martin Luther King Junior Drive NW.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man and a 45-year-old man who had been shot. Both men were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

According to the investigation, the victims were trying to save their co-worker, who was the victim of an armed robbery, when the suspects shot them.

It’s unclear how many suspects there were.

Police said the suspects left the scene before officers arrived.

Authorities have not provided any information regarding if anyone has been taken into custody.

The case remains under investigation.

