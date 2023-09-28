Two men in Shreveport were indicted Wednesday, Sept. 27, by a Caddo Parish Grand Jury for second-degree murder for separate incidents.

Roderick Dewayne Smith Jr., 19, was charged in connection with the killing of Jamani Dervon Johnson, 21.

On June 19, 2023, Johnson was shot and killed outside his apartment on Quail Creek Boulevard.

Tremell Dexter Thomas, 54, was also charged in connection with the killing of Steve Graham Sr., 58.

On March 19, 2023, Graham was shot several times at his home in the 1500 block of Natalie Street.

An indictment means that the Caddo Parish Grand Jury has filed charges against these two men and the prosecution process can begin.

More: Shreveport Fire Department battles two house fires in city Tuesday evening

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: 2 Shreveport men indicted in separate 2023 killings