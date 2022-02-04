2 Sioux Falls men arrested for rape of minors in separate incidents, court documents say

Two men are behind bars at the Minnehaha County Jail after being charged with first-degree rape of a minor in unrelated incidents, according to court documents.

Damius Jay Brust, 23, of Sioux Falls, was booked into jail on a warrant Thursday morning, according to the jail's website.

The 23-year-old is charged with three counts of first-degree rape of a minor. Brust was reported to have sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in September 2019, according to court documents.

Christopher Lermark Hudson, 31, of Sioux Falls, was booked Friday morning into the Minnehaha County Jail.

He's charged with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of sexual contact with a child under 16 and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to court documents.

In Brust's case, the girl told her mother that Brust digitally penetrated her "four or five times" and at one point asked her to perform oral sex on him, according to court documents.

The victim in Brust's case reportedly told him "no" and "stop" multiple times but was told by the suspect to not tell anyone about the sexual assaults, according to court documents.

Brust is being held on a $100,025 bond at the Minnehaha County Jail.

In Hudson's case, a teenager told a Sioux Falls police officer that Hudson had sexually abused her approximately from the age of five to 11, according to court documents.

The victim also told police her sister had also been sexually assaulted during that timeframe.

The victim said Hudson would ask her to perform oral sex on him and she did. He'd also give her "treats" before bed that would make her very tired, according to court documents, and she said she would wake up sometimes and be undressed and Hudson would be in her room.

The recent allegations made against Hudson aren't the first time he's been charged with sexual contact with a minor, according to court documents.

In 2015, Hudson was charged with sexual contact with a child under 16 among other charges by a friend of the two girls in the newest case. In that case the sisters were interviewed but did not make any disclosures, according to court documents.

One of the girls said said when she was interviewed in 2015 she was scared and afraid of Hudson so she lied, according to court documents.

In that incident Hudson took a plea deal and was found guilty of child abuse and served 42 days at the Minnehaha County Jail. He was not required to register as a sex offender.

Should Brust or Hudson be convicted of first-degree rape of a minor they'd be sentenced to a mandatory 15 years in prison but could serve up to life at the judge's discretion, according to state law.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Two Sioux Falls men charged with rape of different minors