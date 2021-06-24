2 sisters accused in break-in, attack at Mt. Pleasant Township home

Jun. 24—Two sisters were arrested this week after state police said they broke into a Mt. Pleasant Township home and attacked a woman.

Authorities said the pair came back two days later in an apparent effort to repeat the attack, but left as police were being called, according to court papers.

Stephanie Marie Kistner, 31, and Sarah L. Kistner, 35, both of Mt. Pleasant, are being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bond each.

Troopers were called to a Brinkerton Road home on Monday and reported the resident said she was beaten up by the sisters. The first assault reportedly happened at 7 a.m. Saturday when the Kistner sisters started beating on the windows, walls and doors at the home, threatening to hurt the resident, according to court papers.

Sarah Kistner threw a rock through a window, climbed inside and attacked the woman, punching and kicking her, police said. Stephanie Kistner also got inside and the woman was left with a 2-inch cut on her head as the sisters fled, according to court papers.

Two days later, just before 9 p.m., they returned and Sarah Kistner threw a flower pot into a screen door while Stephanie Kistner rammed the woman's parked car, according to court papers. They fled as police were being called.

Stephanie Kistner admitted to the incidents during an interview with police Monday, adding that she wanted to kill the woman, according to court papers. It was unclear what prompted the situation.

The sisters are charged with burglary, criminal trespass, aggravated assault and related offenses. Neither had attorneys listed in online court records. Preliminary hearings are set for July 12.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .