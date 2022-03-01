2 sisters arrested in connection with shooting death on northwest side of Indianapolis

Two sisters have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 25-year-old womanat a strip mall in the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Arieal Smith, 23, was arrested and preliminary charged with murder, while her sister Ebonie Parks, 27, was arrested and preliminary charged with assisting a criminal, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Secoya Williams was shot Feb. 25 just after 1:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Century Plaza Road. Williams was found in the parking lot of the Lafayette Village strip mall then transported to a hospital, where she died, according to IMPD.

The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at James.Hurt@indy.gov.

Alternatively, those with information can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or to remain anonymous.

