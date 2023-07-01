2 Sisters: Ex-worker still struggling to find a job months on

Desmond Edwards, who worked at 2 Sisters for a decade, is still out of work

"I'm not the only one feeling the pinch".

Desmond Edwards spent a decade working night shifts at the 2 Sisters factory in Llangefni, Anglesey.

But the chicken processing factory closed three months ago, costing him and more than 600 other workers their jobs.

The closure hurt a lot of people on the island, including Mr Edwards who has still not found another job.

For 50 years the 2 Sisters factory, or 'Chuckies' as it was known locally, was a key employer on Anglesey.

"I've been unemployed ever since I left," Mr Edwards told Newyddion S4C.

He said he had applied for many roles since the plant shut, but was yet to find work.

"I've been on a course to be a security officer and passed the course, I've tried two or three jobs, but I'm just waiting now to see if I can get in.

"Apart from that, work-wise it's really, really hard on the island."

Workers at the 2 Sisters chicken processing plant leaving for the last time back in March

Mr Edwards said he had always been financially independent but was now noticing the difference.

"It's very hard, you're used to the income coming in every week and it's not there anymore and I'm not the only one feeling the pinch."

Another former worker said the factory was a place "you could always fall back on for work".

Mon CF, a service offering training and advice on the island, said the true impact of the closure might not be felt until later this year when former workers have used up their savings and redundancy pay.

Mon CF's Alun Roberts says many former 2 Sisters staff are still living off savings and redundancy pay

"It's been a massive blow and I don't think we've seen the full effects of the closure," said Alun Roberts from Mon CF.

"Some have had payments which are keeping them going, others have been fortunate to secure alternative work but I think the full effects will come in the autumn when we will see a better picture of how many are out of work."

Mr Roberts said the effect on ex-workers' mental health should not be underestimated.

"Some have been there for 40 years plus - that is a family and it's been traumatic for some of them to forget that family, get work elsewhere and if they live alone it will have been a difficult time for them," he said.

Bradley Latty-Williams, who use to work at 2 Sisters, now helps people to find work

One former 2 Sisters employee who has found a job is Bradley Latty-Williams.

He joined Mon CF and now helps people who are looking for work with their CVs and job applications.

"Any support they need, we try and give it to get them into work," he said.

"It's nice, 75% of my cases are 2 Sisters workers so it's been nice to relate to them and that situation they've been through because I've been there with them."

Mon CF said it had helped more than 123 former 2 Sisters workers, 60 of whom now have new jobs.

The Department for Work and Pensions could not confirm how many of the more than 600 former workers had found new jobs, but it is thought to be a significant number.

The 2 Sisters factory closure followed a string of economic shocks for the island with multiple factories folding in previous years.

There is hope for the future, with the promise of more jobs following a freeport announcement and also renewable energy projects such as Morlais.

But dealing and adapting to the challenges in the short term remains a struggle for many.