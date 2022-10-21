2 sixth-graders arrested

Oct. 20—ECISD police on Thursday received a report of a shooting threat at Wilson & Young Middle School.

Upon investigation, officers discovered the threat was made Wednesday when two 6th-grade boys told others in the cafeteria that they had a gun in their backpack. Both boys admitted to making the statement, and both were arrested Thursday for the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of Weapon on School Grounds or Bus.

"As we continue to say, school and school district leaders will take seriously any mention of school violence; if found to be true, students will be charged criminally as well as receive school discipline. Thank you to all students, families and staff members who report instances like this, it takes everyone in our community working together to ensure the safety of our schools," a district news release said.