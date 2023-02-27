2 skiers dead, snowmobiler missing in avalanches in southern Colorado, officials say

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Avalanches in southern Colorado have left two people dead and one missing after heavy snow blanketed the area in recent days.

Two backcountry skiers were killed in an avalanche Saturday near Vallecito Reservoir, about 18 miles northeast of Durango, bringing the state's avalanche deaths this season to six, which is the state average.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said the two backcountry skiers were reported overdue Saturday, and the La Plata County Sheriff's Office began a search. Just before midnight, a Flight For Life helicopter located an avalanche southeast of the reservoir with tracks entering the avalanche but none exiting.

La Plata County Search and Rescue members found both skiers buried in about 4 feet of avalanche debris early Sunday morning.

Snowpack in the area was at 143% of average, according to Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Washington state: 3 climbers die in avalanche while ascending 8,705-foot peak in Washington state, officials say

Live weather updates: Wild storms, tornadoes slam Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas; heavy snow possible in Northeast

Snowmobiler missing

Also on Saturday, a snowmobiler was reported missing and trapped in an avalanche in the vicinity of Red Lake Trailhead near La Manga Pass, which is about 60 miles east and south of Vallecito Reservoir, according to the avalanche center.

The Conejos County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Forest Service and Conejos County Search and Rescue searched the area Saturday evening but did not find the snowmobiler. The group returned Sunday with more people, avalanche dog teams, avalanche information center forecasters and members of the local community but found nothing.

The search is ongoing as of Monday.

Colorado has accounted for half of the 12 national avalanche deaths this season, including two men who died while snowmobiling east of Winter Park.

Last season, seven people died in avalanches in Colorado.

Three simple keys to significantly avoid avalanches

Ethan Greene, director of Colorado Avalanche Information Center, previously told the Coloradan there are three simple steps backcountry users can take to greatly reduce their chances of being caught, buried or killed in an avalanche:

Check the detailed avalanche forecast on the center's website, avalanche.state.co.us, before your trip and continue to monitor the conditions at your location.

Go in groups but have only one person travel through potential avalanche terrain at a time. This allows a better chance of rescue should a slide occur.

All members of the group should be equipped with avalanche safety gear, including an avalanche transceiver, probe pole and shovel, and be trained to effectively use them.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado avalanches leave two skiers dead, one snowmobiler missing