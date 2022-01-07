🌱 2 Sky Harbor Checkpoints Closed + Free Wifi For 250k Families

Get on up, Phoenix! Here's everything you need to know to get this Friday started off right.

High: 71 Low: 48.

Two TSA checkpoints at Sky Harbor Airport, checkpoints B and D, will be temporarily closed starting today, because of short staffing among TSA employees. Those planning to fly out of Sky Harbor should expect longer wait times at the checkpoints that remain open. Officials said the staffing issues were caused by the impacts of COVID-19. (ABC15 Arizona) A year out from the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, seven people have been arrested in Arizona in connection to the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Three of them have been convicted of crimes and the rest of the cases haven't been concluded. Take a look at our report detailing the status of all the cases stemming from Arizona arrests. (Phoenix Patch) The city of Phoenix, along with Phoenix College and Phoenix Union High School District, have banded together to create a broadband network set to supply free wifi to 250,000 families in Phoenix. The network is meant to help students in 13 local school districts to cross the digital divide. (12news.com KPNX)

Arizona Stronghold Vineyards Opens Tasting Room in Old Town Scottsdale. (11:30 a.m.)

First Friday Poolside Art Installation Unveiling At FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel, 1100 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. (6 p.m.)

It's the First Friday of 2022! Check out Downtown Phoenix's website or Facebook page for a look at all the art events going on downtown tonight. (Facebook)

If you're looking to save more water in 2022 , look here for recommendations on how to keep this year's resolution. (Facebook)

Did you know you can use the city's mobile app, myPHX311, to report a traffic signal that's out of order? Download the app to request services, pay city services bills, report issues and more. (Facebook)

Events:

Arizona Stronghold Vineyards Opens Tasting Room in Old Town Scottsdale (Jan. 7)

Estate Planning Seminar (Jan. 10)

Mike Massé in Concert: Epic Acoustic Classic Rock (Jan. 29)

Get Paid to Test New Technology (U$30 per hour)

