2 Smart Reasons for the Rich to Take Social Security at Age 70

One of the toughest questions eligible seniors will contend with is deciding what age is best to take Social Security benefits. Since there is no one-size-fits-all guideline (i.e., we all have variables, such as income, health, marital status, and so on, that make us unique), there's always that thought lingering in the back of our minds of whether we've made the right claiming decision or not.

Further complicating matters is that we (thankfully) don't know our expiration date. If we did, it'd be easy to ensure that we're always making the optimal claiming decision. But since we don't, we have to lean on these aforementioned variables when deciding the best time to take benefits.

While this decision is particularly important for those folks who will be reliant on Social Security income to make ends meet, the wealthy can also feel the impact of their claiming decision. Keeping in mind that there is no perfect claiming strategy, here are two good reasons why the rich could be smart for waiting as long as possible and taking Social Security at age 70.

A smiling elderly man playing chess near the beach. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Increased longevity yields bigger payouts

As you may already know, Social Security benefits can begin at age 62, or any point thereafter. However, retired workers have incentive to wait, with an approximate 8% increase to their monthly payout for each year they hold off, up until age 70. Factoring in work history, earnings, and a person's full retirement age -- i.e., the age one becomes eligible for 100% of his or her payout, as determined by birth year -- waiting to claim until age 70 can generate an individual a lot of extra income each month. Of course, waiting isn't always the best course of action.

However, when it comes to the wealthy, waiting until age 70 could actually be the best decision. The reason is simple: The well-to-do have longevity on their side.

Generally speaking, the rich have minimal or no financial constraints when it comes to getting preventative medical care, emergency care, and prescription medicines. By comparison, lower-income individuals and families may not have the same access to preventative care and prescription medicines. This had led to a defined gap in longevity between the well-to-do and low-income people.

In other words, the rich have a higher probability of living longer than the average life expectancy in the U.S., which is close to the pivot point that decides whether claiming early, in the middle, or late, will generate the highest lifetime benefits. With longevity on their side, claiming later should result in a substantially higher lifetime payout (as well as maximum monthly payout) for the wealthy.