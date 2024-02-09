2 Smyrna officers sent to the hospital after touching paperwork with mysterious substance on it

Two Smyrna Police Department officers were sent to the hospital after they touched some paperwork with a mysterious substance on it.

Police have now arrested Little Stone, the man they say is responsible for the paperwork.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell is learning more about the suspect, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say Stone was talking to the desk clerk when he handed paperwork to the officers that was intended to be taken to the police chief.

Minutes later, the officers started feeling extremely fatigued, chest pain, chest tightness, dizziness and difficult breathing.

The substance on the papers has not been identified.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: