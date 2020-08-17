2 sons of fashion mogul Peter Nygard sue him for arranging sex with woman when they were teens

NEW YORK — The sons of a Canadian fashion icon accused of running a sex trafficking ring are suing him for allegedly setting them up for statutory rape by a sex worker when they were 14 and 15, court records show.

The sons claim in papers filed in federal court in Manhattan that when they were teens, Peter Nygard, now 79, directed one of his “girlfriends” to have sex with them. Nygard allegedly told the woman to “make a man” of the 14-year-old.

The lawsuit does not identify the sons by name, referring to them only as John Doe No. 1 and John Doe No. 2. The alleged incidents involving the same woman happened to one of the sons in 2004 in Winnipeg and to the other boy in 2018 in the Bahamas, the suit says.

The woman is also not identified in the lawsuit.