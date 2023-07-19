2 sought in beating of Jeannette man

Jul. 19—A Jeannette man was left with several facial fractures stemming from an assault last week and police are looking for two suspects.

Andrew J. Eberhardt, 22, of Greensburg, and Cassie Ann Sorice, 20, of Pitcairn, are charged with conspiracy in connection with the beating at a North Seventh Street apartment on July 12. Eberhardt faces additional counts of burglary, aggravated assault, criminal trespass and related offenses. Warrants were issued for their arrest Monday.

City officers were called to the apartment at 9 p.m. and requested an ambulance. A woman inside the apartment told investigators that Eberhardt walked in and attacked the man, punching and slapping him before throwing him against a wall, according to court papers.

The man was unconscious during the attack, the woman told authorities. Sorice was inside, too, and it appeared the two suspects knew the man who was assaulted, police said.

He was diagnosed with fractures around his left eye and upper and lower jaw. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eberhardt or Sorice is asked to call Jeannette police at 724-527-4013.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.