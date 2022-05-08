2 sought in connection to fatal shooting at FOP Lodge in Hamilton

May 8—HAMILTON — Police have asked the public to help locate two men they wish to speak with regarding a fatal shooting at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 38 in Hamilton.

Juan Flores and Oscar Flores are the two police are seeking and they are being called "persons of interest." If anyone knows their whereabouts, they are asked to contact Det. Tony Kiep at 513-868-5811 ext. 1261.

At least one man is dead and three other men injured in the shooting that happened at the lodge at 180 Joe Nuxhall Way just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Hamilton Police responded and found four men had been shot, and one killed.

The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Sergeant Mark Hayes. Police have not released more details on their conditions.

The lodge, located near Joyce Park and the border of Fairfield, was being rented out at the time of the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.