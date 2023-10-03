2 sought in connection with North Kitsap homicide investigation

NORTH KITSAP – Two men are wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in the 3100 block of Lincoln Road, just outside of Poulsbo city limits, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office said that warrants had been issued for first-degree murder charges for 29-year-old Caleb R. Sloan and 29-year-old Aksel J. Strom related to the matter.

Deputies were initially called to the location on Lincoln Road at 1:30 a.m. to respond to a reported gunshot injury, and when they arrived, they found a male victim who was unresponsive in a residence, the sheriff's office said. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man did not survive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Detectives linked Sloan and Strom to the incident and identified the two men as suspects in the homicide. The sheriff's office said that investigators believe that the suspects knew the victim and said they should be considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the location of the two men may contact investigators by calling 911 or by sending an email to kcsotips@kitsap.gov.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: 1 dead, 2 wanted following North Kitsap homicide