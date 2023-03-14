2 sought for questioning in February death of Fayetteville woman

Two people are wanted for questioning in the February death of a Fayetteville woman, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Jassaun “Juggs” Melvin, 22, and April Nicole Hair, 29, both of Fayetteville, are believed to have important information about the death of Ashlee Chambers, 35, who was found dead at 8:33 p.m. on Feb. 3 in the 6000 block of River Road in Wade, according to a news release. Chambers was last seen alive Jan. 19 in Fayetteville, the release said.

More:Investigation continues into death of Fayetteville woman whose body was found in Wade

The circumstances surrounding Chambers’ death are still under investigation, according to the release. The investigation is still being classified as a death investigation, not a homicide investigation, Sgt. Mickey Locklear said Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Sgt. Detective J. Mcleod at 910-677-5548 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Cumberland County detectives want 2 for questioning in February death