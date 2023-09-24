2 sought after shooting at Downey restaurant leaves 4 critically hurt
Four people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Downey overnight, prompting a search for the suspects.
It's been a rough week for the Chicago Bears.
Dan Titus examines the loaded shooting guard position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
iPhone 15 software ships with a bug that could get you stuck in the setup process. Follow our instructions to get your new handset up and running.
Unity has done a 180 on a controversial new pricing scheme that users of its cross-platform game engine almost unanimously disparaged. A new pricing policy is still incoming, but it's far less fraught for independent developers, many of whom threatened to leave the engine and platform behind rather than pay. The changes were announced only last week, and immediately attracted the ire of nearly everyone in the gaming community, prompting a panicked "clarification" soft-pedaling of the "runtime fee" that would be owed with every install of a game past a certain level of revenue.
Few VCs are experts in machine learning or building deep learning frameworks, but most of them are pretty good with unit economics. Which is why they're laser-focused on generative AI's tech stack. Whether it's infrastructure, middleware, applications or something else, investors are looking for founders who can dig defensible moats and dominate.
When an artist is accused or convicted of the serious crimes of rape or sexual assault, can we still enjoy their art?
The NCUA regulates and insures 98% of credit unions in the United States. That includes all of the federally-chartered credit unions and the vast majority of state-chartered credit unions.
The battery-electric entry could be called bZ3, still don't know what will power it.
Microsoft's Bing is gaining a number of AI improvements, including support for OpenAI's new DALLE-E 3 model, more personalized answers in search and chat, and tools that will watermark images as being AI-generated. The company announced these and other Windows and Bing news at an event this week in New York, where it also introduced new Surface devices that include built-in AI experiences. The company said its Windows 11 upgrade will bring a number of AI improvements, including the addition of its AI helper Copilot starting on September 26, which will then expand across Bing, Edge and Microsoft 365 Copilot this fall.
Calling all sandwich lovers.
They're available in more than 20 colors.
TikTok is testing a new feature that integrates Google Search into its own in-app search results. The test, spotted by app researcher Radu Oncescu, shows a small box midway down TikTok's search page that invites users to search for the same terms on Google. A TikTok spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that the Google Search feature is one of the third-party integrations the app is currently testing in some markets.
Here are the best foldable phones you can get right now, from Samsung and Google handsets to everything in between.
X users will soon no longer be able to make posts viewable only to a smaller group of friends.
Stanley Wilson died a decade ago, battling a six-alarm fire at a Dallas, Texas, condominium complex. Two additional firefighters were taken to a hospital and two residents were treated on site for smoke inhalation, but all survived. “Firefighters were struggling with this issue where they were required to search for human life inside structural fires, because of federal mandates,” says Thakur.
Elon Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter, is shutting down its Circle feature — bringing an end to its glitchy history — which allowed users to share a post only with a set of people. After this date, you will not be able to create new posts that are limited to your Circle, nor will you be able to add people to your Circle. Twitter first launched the Circle feature in August 2022, after testing it in beta for a few months.
People with diabetes have to monitor their blood sugar levels regularly by pricking their skin. Among them is a South Korean company called HME Square, which uses photoacoustics to test glucose levels noninvasively. HME Square was founded in 2020 by Yoonho Khang, who previously worked in semiconductors at Samsung companies for 20 years, and Sooah Im, a medical doctor.
Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, says one expert. But donations are down and supplies are running low. Here's why.
FireBot, a remote-controlled robot that can withstand temperatures as high as 650 degrees Celsius, is hoping to make scoping dangerous scenes safer for firefighters.
Secoda, a startup developing what it describes as an AI-powered data search and cataloging platform, today announced that it raised $14 million in a funding round led by Craft Ventures with participation from Abstract Ventures and several angel investors. Bringing Secoda's total raised to $16 million, Secoda co-founder and CEO Etai Mizrahi said that the proceeds will be put toward strengthening the startup's engineering efforts, channeling more funds into R&D and building "cutting-edge" dev tools. "Secoda’s mission is to make the experience of finding, understanding and using data as easy as a Google search," Mizrahi told TechCrunch in an email interview.