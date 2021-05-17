2 South Florida resorts are among world’s best for 2021, according to Conde Nast

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — If you’re looking for a high-quality getaway that doesn’t require an airplane or a passport, you’re in luck.

Two South Florida hotels made the cut for Condé Nast’s 25th annual Hot List, which includes 69 new spots from around the globe.

First up is the White Elephant hotel, located on South Florida’s tony Palm Beach. It “presents a stylish yet unpretentious option on the highbrow resort island,” the review said.

The 32-unit hotel, which includes 13 rooms and 19 suites, features a restaurant, Lola 41, complete with “a buzzing people-spotting and bar scene, attracting a heady mix of Palm Beach power players and stylish out-of-towners,” according to Condé Nast.

And don’t bother with a ride-sharing service. White Elephant Palm Beach has a fleet of complimentary 7-series BMWs at your service.

Also representing Florida on the list, is a gem Florida Keys — Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, located near Mile Marker 28.5.

It is described by Condé Nast as an “adults-only, private island oasis of Little Palm Island is redefining the exotic castaway fantasy, right on American soil.”

After taking a boat to the resort, which features 30 bungalow suites on four acres, each suite with a water view and a private furnished deck, you can take a kayak or paddle board out into the relaxing waters.

The check-in desk “doubles as a four-stool tropical bar, where you’ll indulge in your first (of many) rum and coconut ‘Gumby Slumber’ cocktails,” the review said.

Among the United States’ neighbors, Mexico had five hotels on the Hot List, including two in Mexico City, and one in Canada.