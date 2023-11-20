2 South Mississippi restaurants, taco place and sandwich shop fail health inspections

Four restaurants in South Mississippi were cited by the state health department for critical violations, with one cited for rodents, bugs or animals present.

These restaurants got a C over the last 10 days:

Juan’s Taco & Beer, 1737 Pass Road, Biloxi, was inspected Nov. 8 for a permit. It was cited for:

▪ Insects, rodents or animals present

Corrected during the inspection were:

▪ Toxic substance properly identified, stored, used

▪ Proper date marking and disposition

▪ Proper cooling time and temperatures

This is the first C dating back to 2021.

Subway, 1703 U.S. 11 north, Picayune, was inspected Nov. 13 for a permit. It was cited for:

▪ No certified manager

▪ Food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized

This is the second C since 2011, with the other C coming in 2022.

Mizu restaurant, 11515 U.S. 49, Gulfport, had a scheduled inspection Nov. 15. It was cited for

▪ No certified manager

Corrected during the inspection were:

▪ Food contact surface cleaned and sanitized

▪ Proper cold holding temperatures

▪ Time as public health control procedures records

This is the first C dating back to 2016.

Dockside, 6061 Texas Flat Road, Kiln, had a scheduled inspection Nov. 16. It was cited for:

▪ Food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized

Corrected during the inspection was: Toxic substance properly identified, stored, used.

This is the first C dating back to 2015.

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated “A” if they pass the health department inspection, “B” if violations are corrected during the inspection and “C” if the violations are critical.

Most restaurants inspected since Nov. 8 had no violations, with 92 kitchens scoring an A and 14 a B.