2 South Windsor men charged with food stamp fraud

Oct. 2—Police on Friday charged two South Windsor men with food stamp fraud-related offenses, saying they were illegally allowing people to use their benefits for cash and other items.

The men, Javed Saeed, 52, owner of Manchester Quick Mart at 262 Oakland St. in Manchester, and Dastgir Saeed, 68, who helped operate the store, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit food stamp fraud and one count of food stamp fraud.

Each charge carries maximum prison terms of five years.

As alleged in the federal indictment, between November 2016 and January 2020, both men and others illegally allowed customers to redeem their food stamp benefits for cash and other ineligible items, including gasoline and male enhancement pills, and charged the customers food stamp cards a premium of nearly 50% for these transactions.

The federal indictment was returned Sept. 14 and the men were arrested Wednesday. They were released on bonds pending trial, federal officials said.

