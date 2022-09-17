2 Southwest workers looked after a passenger's pet fish for 4 months after it was banned from her flight

Ryan Hogg
·2 min read
Passenger Kira holds her pet fish Theo while standing with Ismael and Jamee.
Ismael and Jamee looked after Kira's fish for four months, Southwest said.Southwest Airlines

  • Two Southwest employees cared for a passenger's pet fish for nearly 4 months when it couldn't fly.

  • Customer service agent Ismael and fiancee Jamee looked after Kira's fish Theo over the summer.

  • Kira was reunited with Theo this week after returning to college in Tampa, Southwest said.

Two Southwest Airlines employees looked after a passenger's fish for four months when it was not allowed on her flight, the airline said.

In a Twitter thread on Thursday, the airline said a passenger called Kira was unable to bring her pet fish Theo on a flight in May after finishing her freshman year at college.

To ensure Kira did not miss her flight but could also save her pet, a customer service agent named Ismael offered to look after the fish for her. Text message exchanges show Ismael saying he bought a bigger bowl for Theo over the summer.

Ismael cared for the Beta fish with his fiance Jamee, who is also a Southwest employee, for nearly four months before meeting up with Kira in Tampa as she was about to start her sophomore year of college.

Text messages appear to show Kira shared a gift card with the couple to thank them for their efforts.

Kira posing in front of a fish bowl containing her fish Theo.
Kira was reunited with Theo this month before starting her sophomore year of college, per Southwest.Southwest Airlines.

Insider contacted Southwest for more information.

The story is a rare bright moment in what has been a summer of flight chaos with many passengers suffering cancellations, diversions, crew time-outs, as well as lost luggage, pets and even children.

While Kira was blocked from travelling with her fish prior to the flight, other passengers have unfortunately lost track of pets that were permitted to take to the skies.

In July, Air Canada sent passenger Abbas Zoeb's cats from Toronto to San Francisco without him when he encountered visa issues. The airline initially suggested he travel to San Francisco to collect them before sending them back 15 hours later.

The actions of Ismael and Jamee highlight the steps some staff have taken amid the unprecedented chaos. In August another Southwest customer service agent told Insider recent struggles had been challenging, with police having to step in to control an angry passenger on one occasion.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Orlando Bloom Set To Co-Star Opposite David Harbour In ‘Gran Turismo’ Movie For Sony And PlayStation

    Orlando Bloom is set to join the cast of Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions’ film adaptation of Gran Turismo. Neill Blomkamp is directing the film based on a screenplay written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylan. The film stars Archie Madekwe and David Harbour. Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish-fulfillment […]

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Common Debt Payoff Approach Is 'Like a Dog Chasing Its Tail'

    Although that's a sound approach, Dave Ramsey doesn't necessarily think that a common debt payoff technique designed to achieve this goal is a good one -- even if it could reduce the total amount you pay to your creditors. It's taking out a personal loan to consolidate debt. See, many people who have high-interest debt, such as credit cards, can qualify for a personal loan at a lower rate.

  • I spent $2,700 to stay 3 nights in the cheapest room aboard Disney's newest cruise ship. While it didn't have a window, my stateroom exceeded my expectations.

    Inside staterooms aboard the Disney Wish cruise offer one bed, a convertible sofa, mini fridge, full-length mirror, bathtub, flat-screen TV, and more.

  • American Airlines to relocate hundreds of SFO flight attendants

    "It's a sad day. It feels like a kick in the gut." Some of the flight attendants being relocated have been with American Airlines for anywhere from 20 to 40 years.

  • ‘Gator on the runway’: Florida passenger spotted it from plane — what her video shows

    If you live in Florida for any length of time, you’re bound to see an alligator sooner or later.

  • MGM Resorts Answers Caesar's Big Las Vegas Strip Casino Move

    The two casino giants keep trying to outdo each other as they battle for customers on the Las Vegas Strip.

  • Air India expands nonstop service from SFO

    Air India said it plans to resume nonstop service to Bangalore from San Francisco International Airport and add nonstop service from SFO to Mumbai. The service expansion at SFO was part of the carrier’s announcement that it’s adding five Boeing 777 aircraft to its fleet between December and March. Air India is tight-lipped on when it will start flying the nonstop routes from SFO to Bangalore and Mumbai.

  • 'People are not paying attention to final payment dates': How to avoid cruising mistakes

    As Americans take to the seas again, they're making all kinds of cruise errors. A lot has changed during the COVID pandemic.

  • 5 Best Costco Vacation Packages

    It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that...

  • Verge of Retirement? These Establishments Offer Senior Discounts for Those 60 and Older

    Turning 60 years old is a milestone in numerous ways, not least because you have reached the decade when most people retire. If you're like most Americans, you will retire at around age 64. See: The 6...

  • A large ship with personalized service: Sun Princess ship to join Princess Cruises fleet in 2024

    Princess Cruises' new ship Sun Princess is set to join the line's fleet in early 2024.

  • See clueless tourists run right along the edge of Yellowstone's biggest hot spring

    The two people risked serious injury, and could have damaged the bacterial mats that give Grand Prismatic its colors

  • Migrants flown to Massachusetts say they were misled

    STORY: Eliomar Aguero who's a migrant from Venezuela said he didn't know he was going to be sent there."I wanted to live in Washington, but it didn't work out the way I wanted," he said. "God put me here for a reason. We're going to fly to Boston."Lisa Belcastro who volunteers for an emergency shelter said it's been a massive community effort to look after the new arrivals."So, we... we have some Venezuelan refugees, who have... they arrived on Martha's Vineyard. No one knew they were coming. And so there has been a massive community effort to provide them with housing and care and any... any legal advice that we can... we can give them."The two flights on Wednesday carried about 50 migrants, mostly Venezuelans, a Martha's Vineyard Airport official said.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is up for re-election in November and seen as a possible presidential contender in 2024, took credit for the two flights, which originated in San Antonio, Texas, and stopped in Florida on the way to Martha's Vineyard.The White House and residents of the vacation enclave called it a "political stunt," as DeSantis joins Republican governors from Texas and Arizona in sending migrants north. The governors have sought to highlight the two parties' differences on immigration policy and shift the burden of caring for immigrants to Democratic areas.One Venezuelan migrant who arrived at Martha's Vineyard identified himself as Luis, 27, and said he and nine relatives were promised a flight to Massachusetts, along with shelter, support for 90 days, help with work permits and English lessons. He said they were surprised when their flight landed on an island.He said the promises came from a woman who gave her name as "Perla" who approached his family on the street outside a San Antonio shelter after they crossed from Mexico and U.S. border authorities released them with an immigration court date.He said the woman, who also put them up in a hotel, did not provide a last name or any affiliation, but asked them to sign a liability waiver."We are scared," he said, adding he and others felt they were lied to. "I hope they give us help."Residents of Martha's Vineyard rallied to aid the confused migrants and offered housing at St. Andrews Episcopal Church.Martha's Vineyard is best known as a summer retreat populated mostly by affluent liberal Americans, including former President Barack Obama, a Democrat who owns a multimillion-dollar vacation home there.

  • United has ordered 515 electric and supersonic aircraft with the first carrying passengers as soon as 2024 — take a look at the carrier's fleet of the future

    United is one of the world's biggest investors of electric and supersonic aircraft, having already commited $25 million for 400 eVTOLs.

  • Tallest Tower in Sri Lanka Throws Open Its Doors to Tourists

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniPutin Threatens New Military Strikes on Ukraine InfrastructurePatagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Million Tax HitThere’s an Unusual Thing Happening in the Housing MarketPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionA 350-meter tall China-funded tower will be the main attraction for Sri Lanka to lure tourists to the bankrupt country.Shaped like a gigantic long-stemmed

  • 7 House of the Dragon Filming Locations You’ll Want to Visit

    The Game of Thrones prequel was filmed at castles and in breathtaking nature in England, Portugal, and Spain

  • 5 Theme Parks That Go All Out for Halloween

    Summer may be officially behind us, but that doesn’t mean all sense of adventure goes out the window as we put away our short shorts and replace them with comfy sweats. And while we love a trip to Disney World or Six Flags for their world-renowned Halloween festivities, they aren’t the only amusement parks that truly embrace the spooky season. Below, five theme parks that bring out all the ghouls, vampires, zombies and more for Halloween. 66 Funny Couples Costumes to Try This Halloween Knotts Sc

  • Indian weddings are big money — and luxury resorts across Southeast Asia are competing to draw them in to make up for their Covid deficits

    "At the higher end, Punjabi weddings start at $100,000 per day, so spending $500,000 is possible," wedding planner Vin Ramash told Insider.

  • Your City Has A Zodiac Sign—Here’s How Astrology Impacts Places All Around The World

    Los Angeles is a Virgo. New York is a Capricorn.

  • Shoppers Say This Chic Duffle Bag Is ‘Excellent For Traveling’ & It’s on Sale For $24

    It has a 4.7-star overall rating for a reason.