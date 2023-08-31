2 Springfield Police officers taken to hospital after shots fired

Two Springfield Police Department patrol officers were taken to the hospital after shots were fired at them Thursday while responding to 911 calls about a man breaking items in the street and acting erratically, authorities said.

Springfield Police spokesperson Zak Goza-Lewis said the officers attempted to contact the man, who had retreated into a residence on Market Street between M and N streets.

"At 8:36 am, multiple rounds were fired from inside the residence in the direction of the officers," Goza-Lewis said.

44.05855555612713, -123.0033752892912

One officer was hit by gunfire but was able to move out of the direct line of fire. The officer was taken to a hospital and reported in stable condition, Gosa-Lewis said. The second officer was struck by fragments from the shots and was treated at a hospital and released.

More shots were fired from inside the residence as additional responding Springfield Police officers arrived. Personnel from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Eugene Police Department and the Oregon State Police arrived and evacuated residents in nearby homes.

Crisis negotiators were able to make contact with the man. He was taken into custody a few minutes after 10 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Springfield Oregon Police officers taken to hospital shots fired