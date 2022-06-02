2 St. Cloud men arrested in connection with May 24 killing, victim identified

Two St. Cloud men suspected of a May 24 homicide in St. Cloud have been arrested, according to a news release from Assistant St. Cloud Police Chief Jeff Oxton.

Paul Ervin Coleman, 52, was arrested May 26 and Alphonso Dale Cotto, 42, was arrested Saturday. The arrests are in connection to a May 24 homicide after a man was found dead in St. Cloud with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was identified by police Thursday as Michael John Batsche, 38, of St. Cloud.

Coleman is in the Stearns County Jail and has been charged with one felony count of second-degree aiding and abetting murder without intent while committing a felony, according to the Stearns County criminal complaint against him. Cotto was arrested in Chicago by Chicago police and is awaiting extradition to Stearns County Jail to be held on charges related to homicide.

St. Cloud police responded around 7:44 p.m. May 24 to reports of gunshots in the 1200 block of 10th Avenue South, according to the criminal complaint against Coleman. Officers found a man inside the rear door of a residence with a gunshot wound to the head. The man was pronounced dead at St. Cloud Hospital.

More: St. Cloud man charged with aiding and abetting murder in shooting

Camera footage at the residence showed two men, identified by police as Coleman and Cotto, near a detached garage facing the entry where the resident was found dead, according to the complaint. Coleman could be seen holding an object "consistent with a handgun," according to the complaint.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information should contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: 2 St. Cloud men arrested after May homicide, victim identified