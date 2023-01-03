2 stabbed in fight on Millbury Street in Worcester

WORCESTER - Police are investigating a fight on Millbury Street that left two people with stab wounds Monday afternoon.

The confrontation occurred about 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot of McGovern's Package Store, 82 Millbury St., according to police.

The victims were treated by police officers before being rushed to a hospital by ambulance. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Officers took one man into custody. Edward King, 42, of Berkeley Street, is charged with two counts of assault and batter with a dangerous weapon (knife) and disorderly conduct.

King, identified by witnesses as the attacker, tried to flee the scene but was apprehended by officers nearby, according to police.

