2 stabbed at home in quiet Lomita neighborhood
Sheriff's deputies found two people stabbed and a trail of blood leading from the front door of a Lomita home.
Sheriff's deputies found two people stabbed and a trail of blood leading from the front door of a Lomita home.
Nintendo's Pikmin Finder works on any mobile browser
Germany’s Alexander Zverev stopped play late on Monday night and called out a fan who allegedly yelled “the most famous Hitler phrase there is in this world.”
Envisics, a UK-based holographics company building in-car technology that projects navigation, safety alerts and other data onto the inside of a windscreen, has closed a $100 million Series C round. The previous $50 million round was led by Hyundai Mobis, with participation from InMotion Ventures, the investment arm of Jaguar Land Rover, and Stellantis. The closing of its Series C comes as Envisics gets nearer to commercializing its augmented reality heads-up display (AR HUD).
Telecom operators in India, the second largest wireless market, would like internet companies to compensate for using their networks, a recommendation they've made to the local regulatory body, echoing a viewpoint that is gaining some momentum in other parts of the world. Jio, India's largest telecom operator with more than 450 million subscribers, recommended to the local regulator that internet companies should be made to "contribute" towards telecom network costs based on the traffic they consume, their turnover and number of users.
David Fry threw all 64 of his pitches under 60 mph in the team’s 20-6 loss to the Twins on Monday night.
Sainz was reportedly joined in the pursuit by his bodyguard and pedestrians in a high-end Italian shopping district.
Steve Forbes said Monday that his wife, Johnetta, is making great progress and is on track to head home from a facility in Atlanta in the coming weeks after her stroke last month.
We picked all the best sales to shop, including hundreds off at Amazon, 40% off at Best Buy, 50% off at Wayfair and more.
Celebrate your economic achievement this Labor Day with a brand-new TV — save over $1,000!
Keys needed just 1:01 to defeat Pegula, knocking out the second top-3 seed in the women's bracket in two days.
The brand that's graced Oprah's Favorite Things list five times is a haven for pajamas, towels, 'the softest ever' sheets and more.
Get over 40% off these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners while you can.
Give your home the refresh it deserves with up to 70% off furniture, rugs, patio sets, cookware and more.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
Jones, a former player, is a member of Kirby Smart's coaching staff. He was arrested on reckless driving and speeding charges late Friday.
Scrub Daddy, Mr. Coffee, plus facial steamers, cooling eye masks and an awesome shaved ice machine: The 'net is gaga over these picks.
A new paper published by Morningstar argues the tech is unlikely to replace advisers because it fails to garner trust from humans.
Speed through the city as Sonic, play baseball, and so much more.
That extra $50 in your pocket will make your wallet as happy as your ears.
You can snap up the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 256GB of storage for $300 less than usual at the moment. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has also dropped by $200 as part of a Labor Day sale.