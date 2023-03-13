2 stabbed, hospitalized following domestic violence call in Riverside

Riverside Police continued to investigate a stabbing that occurred Sunday overnight after they were called to the scene for a domestic violence incident.

News Center 7 previously reported that Riverside Police and EMS were dispatched to the 4700 block of Derwent Drive at around 1:10 a.m. on reports of a domestic dispute, Huber Heights Dispatch—who also dispatches for Riverside—informed.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a man stabbed in the stomach who was “conscious and talking;” however, Riverside Police later identified two stabbed victims, a spokesperson for the department stated.

Keith and Jessie Buchholz were identified as the stabbed victims during the incident.

They were transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

Although News Center 7 initially reported that a suspect was “secured,” based on information dispatch provided, Riverside Police stated that they do not have anyone in custody at this time.

Due to both injured parties residing in a hospital for treatment, officers were unable to make any arrests, the spokesperson informed. However, domestic violence charges were filed against Larrick Buchholz, 23, following the incident.

The incident is thought to have occurred after a family domestic dispute escalated from a stabbing, the spokesperson said.

Riverside Police are investigating whether the stabbing was a self-defense act.

“This issue will be presented to the prosecutors office for final determination on charges later this week,” the spokesperson said.