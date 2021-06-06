2 stabbed multiple times in Visalia bar

Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed two people at at the Fifth Quarter Bar in Visalia just before 2 am on Sunday.

- Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed two people at a bar in Visalia. Officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Fifth Quarter Bar off Fairway and Orchard. That was just before 2 o'clock this morning. When they arrived, they found two victims suffering several stab wounds. Now, first responders rushed them to Kaweah Health for treatment. Both people are expected to survive their injuries. Police are now reviewing surveillance footage, and asking anyone who may have been at the bar, at the time of the attack, to contact them.