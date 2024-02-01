2 stabbing victims run to neighbors house for help in Fayette County; suspect in custody

A man is behind bars after officials say he stabbed two people multiple times.

Fayette County sheriff officials said on Tuesday at 7:38 p.m., deputies received reports of a stabbing on Pine Knott Road.

According to the investigation, neighbors told police that two people who were suffering from multiple stab wounds arrived at their home asking for medical assistance.

When deputies arrived, officials said they identified 51-year-old Thomas Boykin of Fayetteville as the suspect and quickly took him into custody.

The two victims were taken to the hospital, where they are currently stable.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Officials did not specify the relationship between Boykin and the victims; however, they did confirm that it was an isolated incident.

Boykin was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery.

“The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office commends the quick response of all involved parties, including the neighbors, public safety dispatchers, law enforcement officers, and emergency medical services.” sheriff officials said. “Their collective efforts have contributed to the successful apprehension of the suspect and the safety of our community.”

