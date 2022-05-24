2 in stable condition following Monday shooting in Dayton

May 24—Two people are in stable condition following a shooting early Monday morning in Dayton, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Old Orchard Avenue around 12:40 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

"This incident appears to be the result of an altercation earlier in the day between neighbors," said Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer. "We are still investigating and looking for suspect(s)."

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are available.