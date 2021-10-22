2 in stable condition after shooting at Dayton barbershop

Oct. 21—Two men are in stable condition after they were shot Thursday afternoon in Dayton.

The investigation began around 1 p.m. after the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center received a call about people in two vehicles shooting at each other on Salem Avenue, said Dayton police Sgt. Kyle B. Thomas. Around the same time, two people with gunshot wounds arrived in separate vehicles to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center.

Information initially relayed to dispatchers indicated the incident involved a barbershop on West Hillcrest Avenue. However, when officers checked the area, they realized nothing occurred there, Thomas said.

While canvassing the area, crews arrived at FamFirst Barber Shop at the corner of Salem and West Hillcrest avenues.

"The building was secure when officers arrived on scene, but they could see indications of some type of crime scene inside the building," Thomas said. "Force was used to gain entry and to make sure that no one else was hurt inside the building, which there was not."

Due to the injuries of the two men at Kettering Health Dayton, detectives from the Violent Crime Bureau were called to investigate.

It's not clear if the men were shooting at each other, Thomas said.

"The Violent Crime Bureau detectives are on scene trying to sort through what happened," he said. "It does appear that the majority of what took place took place inside the barbershop, not outside, as the call originally stated."

Detectives are working on interviewing employees at the barbershop and determining whether there are any security cameras that captured the incident.

Thomas encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to call 937-333-COPS (2677) or to remain anonymous, call Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).