2 in stable condition after weekend shooting in Dayton

New details have been confirmed for a Dayton shooting over the weekend.

The Dayton Police Department confirmed two men are hurt and another is dead after a shooting on Steele Avenue and Pierce Avenue.

Police said just before 5 a.m. Sunday officers responded to Steele Avenue and Pierce Street and found a car that had crashed into a pole.

Officers pronounced a 23-year-old man inside the car dead.

Two more men walked into Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police only identified the men as 26 and 25 years old.

The two men are in stable condition, according to police.

The identities of the three men have not been released or suspect information.

We will update this story once we get new information.



