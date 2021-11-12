2 states offer COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, bypassing CDC guidance

Aria Bendix
·4 min read
Moderna vaccine
A vial of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. Radek Mica/Getty Images

  • California and Colorado are telling healthcare providers to offer COVID-19 boosters to all adults.

  • The guidance bypasses the CDC's current restrictions on booster shots.

  • Public-health experts remain divided on whether boosters are necessary for everyone.

California's public health department took COVID-19 booster shot recommendations into its own hands Thursday when it directed healthcare providers to give boosters to any adult who asks for one.

More boosters in arms could help prevent COVID-19 hospitalizations from rising this winter, California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said at a Wednesday news conference.

"Get that added protection for Thanksgiving gatherings that you may attend. Certainly going into the other winter holidays, it is important," Ghaly said. "What we are seeing is more cases among those who were vaccinated early. We're concerned about what it means for hospitalizations and pressure on our healthcare delivery system, but ultimately for your safety and protection."

That guidance bypasses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's current restrictions on booster eligibility.

The CDC said last month that adults who got their second Pfizer or Moderna shot at least six months ago should seek a booster if they're 65 years or older, live in a long-term care setting, have an underlying medical condition, or work or live in a high-risk setting, such as a school or hospital. The CDC also recommended boosters for adults who received Johnson & Johnson's vaccine at least two months ago.

In a Thursday letter, California's state public health officer, Tomás Aragón, said residents could "self-determine their risk of exposure."

"Do not turn a patient away who is requesting a booster if the patient is 18 or over and has met the six-month original vaccination series time period for the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or it has been at least two months since their J&J vaccine," Aragón told California healthcare providers.

California is following Colorado's lead on boosters. Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the Colorado public health department's executive director, issued a similar booster recommendation in late October.

"COVID-19 vaccine providers shall, as vaccine supply permits, accept any individual seeking an additional or booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine," Ryan wrote.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Thursday expanding booster eligibility to all adults on the grounds that residents were at high risk of COVID-19 exposure or transmission. The state's daily COVID-19 cases have risen 11%, on average, over the last two weeks - from around 2,900 to 3,200 infections per day.

Public-health experts are divided on whether boosters are necessary for all

booster vaccine
Care worker Jen Madghachian receives her COVID-19 booster at the MedMart pharmacy in Borehamwood, England, on October 4, 2021. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The CDC's current booster recommendation encompasses tens of millions of Americans, but more than 150 million Americans were fully vaccinated at least six months ago.

Studies have shown that coronavirus antibodies may wane significantly after six months. Antibodies aren't the only form of immunity, though: Vaccines also spur the body to produce T-cells, which help prevent disease. A study published last month in The Lancet also found that Pfizer's shot was just 47% protective against a coronavirus infection after five months - though the vaccine was still 93% effective against hospitalization for up to six months.

Still, some public-health experts see boosters as critical to preventing another wave of COVID-19 cases this winter. Already, COVID-19 cases are rising in Europe - by 7% in the last week, according to the World Health Organization.

"We have a choice as we look into the winter," David O'Connor, a pathology professor at the University of Wisconsin, recently told Insider. "Down one path, we have being reluctant and living with waning immunity, living with cases and the problems that brings with it. Down the other path, we have something that looks more like Israel, where a large fraction of the population is highly protected from being infected in any way with Delta. I don't know why you would choose the first path when the second path is right in front of us."

Other public-health experts are waiting for more data to decide whether boosters are necessary for everyone.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is still wary of a general booster recommendation, citing several unnamed officials familiar with the situation. But senior health officials in the Biden administration - including Anthony Fauci and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy - support boosters for all adults, people familiar with those officials' views told The Post.

Some experts remain concerned that booster shots could increase the risk of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, among young adults - particularly young men ages 18 to 29. To recommend boosters for this group, CDC officials would need to be confident that the benefits of an additional shot "clearly and definitively outweigh the risk," Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told The Post.

For now, he added, "all the evidence" suggests that young men are protected from severe illness if they're fully vaccinated.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Colorado governor says all adults can get COVID booster shot

    Facing a surge in coronavirus infections that threatens to overwhelm Colorado hospitals, Gov. Jared Polis defied federal guidance on COVID-19 booster shots Thursday by issuing an order allowing all state residents 18 and older to get them. U.S. Food and Drug Administration rules allow booster shots for those 18 and over who are at high risk of exposure to the virus. The FDA also permits boosters for people 65 and older, and adults with special medical conditions.

  • COVID: State health officials allowing COVID booster shots on demand

    The California Department of Public Health has directed health care providers to administer the booster shot upon request to any adult fully-vaccinated for six months.

  • Minnesota virus breakthrough cases rise amid ‘perfect storm’

    Breakthrough infections are an increasing part of a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic wave in Minnesota, according to new data released Friday, but people who are unvaccinated still face the biggest risk and take up more hospital beds. Detailed breakthrough data showed that fully vaccinated Minnesotans made up 197 of the 483 deaths from Sept. 5-Oct. 9 and 1,082 of the 3,492 COVID-19 ...

  • How to prevent another grim pandemic winter

    Vaccines, more vaccines, and masks

  • Kids 5-11 are lining up for COVID shots, raising questions about what comes next

    Gov. Kathy Hochul said she wants to see if families go for voluntary COVID-19 vaccines before considering a mandate.

  • Vets: Burn pits on bases abroad causing more breast cancer at home

    They also say they're having a hard time getting VA benefits. At least one congressman, who's also a doctor, is leading a fight on their behalf.

  • Regeneron says its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody has been authorized in Europe

    Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. were down 0.2% in trading on Friday after the company said its monoclonal antibody cocktail has been authorized in Europe, both as a treatment and to prevent COVID-19 in cases when someone has been exposed to the virus. The cocktail is called Regen-Cov in the U.S., where it is authorized, and Ronapreve in Europe, where it can now be used in individuals who are at least 12 years old with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and who are at high risk of severe diseas

  • Once-healthy kids face symptoms months after COVID infection

    A recent study found that COVID affects one in seven children months after they were infected.

  • Minnesota Vikings Player, 30, Is Stable After Being Hospitalized with Breakthrough COVID-19

    "It's serious stuff," Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday about the situation

  • As more L.A. County Black and Latino men get the COVID-19 vaccine, distrust lingers

    Vaccination rates are up, but there's fear Black and Latino men will continue waiting until they almost die from COVID-19 or watch people they know die before getting vaccinated.

  • 2,396 new COVID cases, eight more deaths in Singapore

    The 541st to 548th fatalities here were aged between 74 and 100. All had various underlying medical conditions.

  • New infections on the rise in most states; 2.2M home tests recalled; vaccinated NFL player sent to emergency room: COVID-19 updates

    COVID infections are rising again in most states for the first time in two months, a USA TODAY analysis reveals. Latest news.

  • ‘I went home and cried’: US employers offer few protections for pregnant workers

    According to recent research, two-thirds of US workers are being denied adjustments on account of their pregnancy The Covid-19 has added an extra element of concern for workers seeking to protect their pregnancy on the job. Photograph: Tetra Images/Getty Images/Tetra images RF Jennifer, a family nurse practitioner in Texas, told her employer a few months into the Covid-19 pandemic that she was pregnant and requested changes to her work to limit her exposure to Covid-19. But it didn’t work. “Out

  • The rise of the unvaxxed second class citizen

    In Austria, they’re calling it Schnitzelpanik: a rush for Covid vaccinations, after the country announced last week that entry to restaurants and other public venues would be jab-dependent. Faced with the prospect of missing out on enjoying schnitzel, that mitteleuropean dietary staple, inside a bustling eaterie, unvaccinated Austrians have apparently been prompted to go out and get the shot in their droves.

  • 'Hard to know what’s coming next' as virus cases rise in many states: COVID-19 updates

    COVID-19 cases are rising again and it has some public health experts saying it's "hard to know what’s coming next." Latest COVID-19 news.

  • COVID-19 hot spots offer sign of what could be ahead for US

    The contagious delta variant is driving up COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Mountain West and fueling disruptive outbreaks in the North, a worrisome sign of what could be ahead this winter in the U.S. “We’re going to see a lot of outbreaks in unvaccinated people that will result in serious illness, and it will be tragic,” said Dr. Donald Milton of the University of Maryland School of Public Health. In Michigan, the three-county metro Detroit area is again becoming a hot spot for transmissions, with one hospital system reporting nearly 400 COVID-19 patients.

  • Sweden again charts novel COVID path with no-test stance for the vaccinated

    Sweden has seen a sharp decline in COVID-19 testing this month, just as much of Europe contends with surging infection rates, after its health agency said vaccinated Swedes no longer need get tested even if they have symptoms of the disease. The stance by the health agency has rekindled criticism the country has once again broken ranks with its neighbours and has led to some of Sweden's regions no longer providing free testing for all. The health agency argues the resources for testing could be better used elsewhere and that there is no need to test those who are fully vaccinated as they have a low risk of getting sick and are less likely to spread the disease.

  • Wrong COVID vaccine dose given to over 100 kids at Virginia pharmacy, officials say

    Authorities have ordered the pharmacy to stop administering COVID-19 vaccines, officials said.

  • Sister: Hawaii girl was inside dog cage and not breathing

    A biological sister of a 6-year-old Hawaii girl reported missing by their adoptive parents told police the parents forced her to keep it a secret that Isabella Kalua was not breathing inside a dog cage in the bathroom, with duct tape on her mouth and nose. The new details were revealed in documents filed in court Friday to justify the arrests of Isaac and Lehua Kalua, who adopted Isabella and two of her siblings and were foster parents to another of her biological siblings, on suspicion of second-degree murder. The Kaluas on Sept. 13 had reported to police that Isabella — also referred to by Honolulu police by her birth name of Ariel Sellers — was missing and that they had last seen her asleep in her room the night before.

  • Week one: 34,000 Ohio kids ages 5 to 11 received COVID-19 vaccinations

    Schools, pediatric hospitals and public health clinics will be at the epicenter of Ohio's push to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19.