2 Stocks That Could Make You Rich

After an incredible run, investors finally got a reminder in 2018 that stocks really don't just go up. From 2009 through 2017, they enjoyed a nearly unprecedented string of positive years, with both the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) delivering positive total returns every single year.

That streak may have come to an end in 2018, but individual investors should continue to look to stocks as the best way to build wealth over the long term. After all, the global economy is only going to get bigger, and more of the world's population is set to join the middle class in the decades to come.

Case in point: The global middle class is expected to grow by an incredible 1 billion people in less than 20 years. It's going to take a big boost in infrastructure to support their needs, while their added wealth and spending will help create a more vibrant global economy. This isn't a zero-sum game: These new middle-class consumers will be a rising tide that lifts all boats.

These two stocks could grow your money substantially over the long term. Image source: Getty Images.

Two companies set to prosper from a more vibrant, wealthier, and tech-driven global consumer class are NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) and Axos Financial (NYSE: AX). With strong leadership, solid financial footing, and incredible runways for years of growth, these companies could deliver truly life-changing wealth for investors over the next couple of decades.

The massive infrastructure opportunity

This isn't news to anyone who's driven on a road or seen the coverage of the Flint, Michigan, water system: America's infrastructure is old, outdated, and -- in many cases -- in extreme disrepair. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, the U.S. needs to spend $4.6 trillion over the next decade just to bring it up to snuff. On a global basis, most of the middle-class expansion is going to take place in high-growth urban environments. Estimates top $90 trillion to build out the transportation, utility, and telecommunications infrastructure that these future populations will need.

Furthermore, these projects are rarely simple and straightforward, often requiring engineers from multiple disciplines to design and plan them, construction companies with multiple specialties to build them, and an army of project managers to coordinate it all. NV5 Global is taking full advantage of this major global need to deliver all of the engineering, consulting, and project managing services it takes to move an infrastructure project from planning to putting into operation.

Since going public in late 2013, NV5 has grown substantially. Revenues are up almost 500%, while earnings per share have increased 226%. Investors have enjoyed 773% gains since its IPO: