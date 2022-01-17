2 Stocks Trading Near the GF Value Line

Alberto Abaterusso
·3 min read

When looking for bargain opportunities, value investors may want to consider the following two securities, as their share prices are trading near or below the intrinsic value estimated by the GuruFocus Value Line. The GF Value is a unique intrinsic value calculation from GuruFocus that utilizes the three components listed below:

  • The stock's historical multiples, such as the price-earnings ratio, the price-sales ratio, the price-book ratio and the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio.

  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the past returns and growth of the company's business.

  • Analyst estimates of future business performance.



First American Financial Corp

The first stock investors may want to consider is First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF), a Santa Ana, California-based specialty provider of insurance products and related services for owners and other titleholders of residential and commercial properties in the U.S. and internationally.

First American Financial Corp.s shares closed at $79.54 apiece on Friday while its GF Value was $76.92, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03 and a rating of fairly valued. The stock has risen by 49.34% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $8.73 billion and a 52-week range of $48.69 to $81.54.

2 Stocks Trading Near the GF Value Line
2 Stocks Trading Near the GF Value Line

The price-earnings ratio is 7.03 (compared to the industry median of 11.8) and the price-book ratio is 1.56 (versus the industry median of 1.22). The price-sales ratio is 0.99 (compared to the industry median of 1.23) and the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio is 7.75 (versus the industry median of 8.65).

GuruFocus has assigned the stock a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

Concerning the future business performance, sell-side analysts on Wall Street predict that the earnings per share will increase by 12.47% every year over the next five years.

Toll Brothers Inc.

The second stock investors may want to consider is Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL), a Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-based designer and builder of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in several U.S. states.

Toll Brothers Inc.s shares closed at $66.44 apiece on Friday while its GF Value was $60.31, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.10 and a rating of fairly valued. The share price has increased by 44.06% over the past year for a market capitalization of $8 billion and a 52-week range of $45.04 to $75.61.

2 Stocks Trading Near the GF Value Line
2 Stocks Trading Near the GF Value Line

The price-earnings ratio is 9.98 (compared to the industry median of 10.31) and the price-book ratio is 1.51 (versus the industry median of 1.33). The price-sales ratio is 0.95 (compared to the industry median of 1.02) and the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio is 6.70 (compared to the industry median of 9.76).

GuruFocus has assigned the stock a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

Concerning the future business performance, sell-side analysts on Wall Street predict that the earnings per share will increase by 26.40% every year over the next five years.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Investors in Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) have unfortunately lost 16% over the last five years

    Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results...

  • Why Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Could Be Worth Watching

    Let's talk about the popular Norfolk Southern Corporation ( NYSE:NSC ). The company's shares saw a double-digit share...

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks on Robinhood's Most Popular List

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) doesn't mind sharing which stocks are the most popular among investors on its trading platform. The company's "100 Most Popular" list identifies the top 100 stocks most widely held by Robinhood customers. As you might expect, this list is loaded with growth stocks.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    My three stocks to avoid last week were on the move -- as Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) were down 3%, up 1%, and down 7%, respectively -- averaging out to a 3% decline. This week, I see Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), and United Airlines (NYSE: UAL), as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Louis Dreyfus Co.,

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stocks have gotten off to a rough start this year. For instance, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down 5% so far. If this continues into full-blown correction territory, widely considered a 10% decline, investors can pick up certain tech stocks at good valuations.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best businesses to own — 3 examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop sinking your money in mediocre businesses. Buy the best instead.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's 'disgusted' with 2 banks he claims are cutting ties with him over 'cancel culture' after his phone records were subpoenaed by the January 6 committee

    Lindell told Insider he wonders why they kept him after he was at the White House "running around with papers from a lawyer that said martial law."

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • 3 Bargain Stocks Cathie Wood Loves

    In 2020, there was no bigger investing star than ARK portfolio manager Cathie Wood. After the steep sell-off in growth stocks, investors may want to check out Wood's portfolios for high-quality, beaten-down names that may have been overly punished. IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and app observability company Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is the 15th largest holding in Wood's ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG).

  • 10 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 high yield monthly dividend stocks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to 5 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks. The global COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on dividend investing in 2020, but the economy started to improve in 2021, post national […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • This Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrency Stock Could Outpace Bitcoin in 2022

    Is "crypto-winter" here? Consider this stock as a sneaky long-term play on the cryptocurrency space.

  • Big Investor Tripled Its AMC Stake and Bought Apple, NIO, and Nikola Stock

    DNB Asset Management significantly raised investments in some of the most volatile stocks, including AMC Entertainment, Apple, NIO, and Nikola.

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • Sundial Growers Stock in 2022: Skyrocket or Crash?

    This year will be a big test for cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). With one recent acquisition closed and another that could be complete in the next few months, the business is undergoing some significant changes that will likely dictate the direction of its share price this year. In 2021, its stock was up over 400% at one point and ended up finishing the year with a 22% gain -- far better than the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, which fell 19%.

  • Why Dogecoin Is Plummeting Today

    The price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is sinking in Sunday's trading. The cryptocurrency was down 5.7% over the previous 24-hour period as of 11:45 a.m. ET. With Bitcoin and Ethereum roughly flat over the previous day of trading and the broader cryptocurrency market looking uncharacteristically stable, Dogecoin's sell-off likely stems from investors taking profits after recent gains.

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.

  • Investors one-year losses grow to 42% as the stock sheds US$1.3b this past week

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active...