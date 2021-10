Oct. 28—MOTTVILLE, Mich. — Two stolen camper trailers were located Wednesday and returned to their owners, police said.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of a stolen trailer at 5:37 p.m. to the 12000 block of Riverside Drive in Constantine Township, according to St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark A. Lillywhite. They obtained a search warrant for the property and located a stolen camper valued at $35,000. That vehicle was returned to the owner.