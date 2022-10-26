2 stolen vehicles lead to a car chase; 1 suspect arrested

According to police reports, on Wednesday at approximately 3:06 a.m., an Amarillo police officer was at southwest 3rd Avenue and McMasters Street. Two Kia Souls were driving by that matched the description of two recently stolen vehicles, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

One of two vehicles was recovered and one suspect arrested after a police chase in Amarillo early Wednesday.

The officer radioed to others and began to pursue the vehicles. The drivers of the vehicles fled from the officers, refusing to stop. The officer lost sight of one Kia Soul, but continued to follow the other.

The driver came to a dead end at southwest 10th Avenue and Mississippi street and ran on foot. The suspect was taken into custody, and the vehicle was found to be stolen.

The other suspect and vehicle were not located.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: 2 stolen Kia Souls lead to police chase, 1 arrest in Amarillo