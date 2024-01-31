2 stolen vehicles lead to police chase Monday evening

Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department arrested two people for stealing vehicles and running away from police in one of the stolen vehicles after about 9 p.m. Monday south of Marion Road.

Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said the situation involved two stolen cars and a damaged garage door.

The initial call Monday evening informed authorities that one of the stolen vehicles had been found in an underground apartment parking garage. Once officers were on scene, the second vehicle drove in with a loud revving noise toward the police car, Clemens said. He said it swerved at the last second, side-swiping the police car and running through the closed garage door.

The police car as well as the garage door were both damaged.

The license plates on both stolen cars were being changed from the first to the second when officers arrived on scene, Clemens said. The second car took off from the scene, with an officer in it at the time. He was not injured.

At about 9:15 p.m., a different officer found the second stolen car in the area of 14th Street and Palmer Place. Efforts were made to stop the car, but it took off, leading to a pursuit on 12th Street and to the intersection of 12th Street and Lyons Avenue, where the driver ran a red light and ran into the back of a motorist, Clemens said.

The victim in the crash did not report any injuries.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, 26, from Sioux Falls, attempted to run away, but was arrested by the police. The passenger in the vehicle, 34, and also from Sioux Falls, was arrested after a small amount of meth was found in the car.

The driver is being charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement, possession of controlled substance, aggravated eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, intentional damage to property, hit and run and a few other traffic charges as well.

The passenger is being charged for drug charges and possession of a stolen vehicle.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls Police arrest 2 people tied to police chase Monday