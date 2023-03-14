2 stores robbed back-to-back at gunpoint Saturday morning, Olympia police say

Olympia police are looking for a man and woman, both thought to be in their 20s, who are accused of robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

About 5:20 a.m. March 11, the two arrived in separate vehicles and entered a convenience store in the 1700 block of Evergreen Park Drive Southwest, Police Lt. Paul Lower said.

The store employee was in a back room at the time, but when he re-emerged he saw a man behind the counter trying to get into a cash register. The employee told the man to leave, but then the woman came up behind him and pointed a handgun at him. The employee was ordered to get down on the floor, then “Army crawl” on the floor to a second cash register.

The two took money and fled in a white sedan, leaving a pick-up truck behind, Lower said. That vehicle was reported stolen in Federal Way, he said.

Police were called to the Evergreen Park address and began to investigate when they were alerted to a second robbery in the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue Northwest.

About 5:40 a.m., what appears to be the same man and woman entered the store, waited for a customer to leave the business, then approached the employee at the counter, Lower said. This time the man pointed the gun at the employee, demanding money. They also took store items and the victim’s phone.

Police believe more than two people are involved in the crimes, Lower said. The employee at the Harrison address told police he saw the man and woman walk toward the store, then stop and briefly confer with someone in a white vehicle before they entered the store, Lower said.

Police do not have good suspect descriptions. The woman was last seen wearing a hoodie and mask, while the man was dressed in dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.