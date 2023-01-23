2 stores robberies in Canton. Police seek info about masked thief targeting businesses

Canton police are seeking information about this masked man who robbed two convenience stores last week. The man had a gun and demanded money from the cash register.

CANTON ‒ City police are seeking information about two armed robberies at gas station-convenience stores last week.

Around 7:45 a.m. Jan. 17, a man dressed in a black hoodie, gray paints, white shoes and wearing a black face mask approached the clerk at the Bell Store at 3812 Cleveland Ave. NW. The masked man showed a handgun and demanded money from the register.

The man fled, heading northeast with an undisclosed amount of money.

More:Canton officer taken to hospital after police cruiser crashes into tree

The next morning around 5:33 a.m. the same man entered the Circle K store at 2535 Fulton Road NW. He once again pulled out a handgun and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

He again fled the store on foot, heading north with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with any information about these crimes are asked to contact Canton Police Detective M. Walker at 330-438-4423. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton police investigating armed robberies at Circle K, Bell Store