2 storm-damaged Portland schools won’t reopen this school year, frustrating parents

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Families are frustrated after learning that renovations at storm-damaged schools will not be done this school year. Some may not even be done until mid-August.

Many parents at Markham Elementary said they want to know what’s next.

“When we all knew we weren’t going to be back this year, why didn’t we have a solution that would work for the rest of the year,” said Jennifer Crow, a parent of a student at Markham.

Some parents told KOIN 6 News they have more questions than answers, unsure if students will remain divided throughout Portland Public Schools or move again to a different location for the rest of the school year.

This all comes just weeks after PPS said two schools badly damaged in January’s ice storm would be closed until mid-February. Now the district is saying they won’t reopen this school year.

“We’ve got some anxiety about what’s going to come next,” Crow said.

Families of students at those schools have seen major transitions in the last few weeks, with Markham Elementary students divided between four PPS schools and Robert Gray Middle students sharing space at Jackson Middle School.

Parents said they worry students will be moved again with the prolonged closure.

“That’s a lot for little kids,” Crow said. “They’ve now settled back in and got the normalcy of the biggest part of their day and now we have to tell them it’s all going to change again.”

More than 100 Markham parents joined an informational meeting Thursday night hoping to learn what exactly the next steps are. So far, PPS officials said things like moving again or adding resources are still being looked into.

The building now needs plumbing and fire system overhauls, among other repairs. Meanwhile, Robert Gray parents said with their students sharing a single school with Jackson, they want a concrete plan going forward these next few months.

“I want something other than ‘it’s being worked on, let’s have a discussion a week and a half from now,’” said Thia Knowlton, a parent of a student at Robert Gray.

PPS said many plans are still up in the air, however, they’re working on long-term solutions, like using portables.

“I want PPS to know that parents are watching and we’re going to hold them accountable. We expect to know the progress of this renovation,” said Joelle Allen, another parent of a Robert Gray student.

A similar informational meeting with Robert Gray families is set for next Wednesday, Feb. 21.

