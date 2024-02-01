2 storms to drench Southern California: When the heaviest rain arrives

Southern California is about to get wallopped by back-to-back storms as a massive low-pressure system moves into the region from the Pacific Ocean.

The first storm from the atmospheric river arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday and is expected to dump one to three inches of rain along the coastal areas and valleys of Ventura County, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties.

“A strong cyclone over the eastern Pacific has a cold front extending south to just a few hundred miles west of the Central California coast, with a long fetch of moisture that stretches to Hawaii,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin.

Meteorologists say the heaviest rain will likely fall during a one to three-hour period when the primary frontal band moves through.

While the rain will be quite heavy at times, the Weather Service said flood concerns are “relatively minor” because the first storm will move through quickly.

Heaviest Rainfall Timing:

San Luis Obispo County: 10 p.m. Wednesday – 4 a.m. Thursday

Ventura County: 3 a.m. – 9 a.m. Thursday

Los Angeles County: 5 a.m. – 11 a.m. Thursday

Inland Empire: 6 a.m. – Noon Thursday

Orange County: 6 a.m. – Noon Thursday

San Diego County: 6 a.m. – Noon Thursday

NWS has issued a Flood Watch for a large area of Southern California.

Flood Watch Area:

Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

Up to five inches of rain could fall in the foothills and mountains, where snow levels will start at 6,000 feet and drop to 3,000 feet by Thursday evening, the Weather Service said.

The mountains of Riverside and San Bernardino County, which could get 8-16” of snow, are under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 a.m. Friday.

The skies will clear late Friday and Saturday ahead of what meteorologists believe will be the largest storm to hit Southern California this winter.

What is an atmospheric river?

“As it stands now, the heaviest portion of the storm is expected to be Sunday night into Monday as the [cold] front stalls,” NWS said.

Early rainfall estimates are 2-4 inches for lower elevations and much higher amounts in the south-facing mountains from Sunday through Wednesday. Rainfall rates of an inch per hour are possible, which would likely result in flooding and mudslides, NWS said.

“Everyone across the Southland should keep abreast of the latest developments in the forecast of this very significant storm.”

